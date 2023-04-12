Joyce C. Sanders, 85, Sauk Rapids

February 19, 1938 - April, 2023

Joyce C. Sanders, age 85, of Sauk Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, April 8 after a brief illness at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Private family services will be held.

Joyce lived her entire life in the St. Cloud & Sauk Rapids area. In 1973, after working in the food industry for several years she purchased her first restaurant on Hwy 10 in St. Cloud. She went on to own & run 3 other Joyce’s Cafe’s in the St. Cloud - Sauk Rapids area. She also worked in the kitchen at the St. Cloud Children’s Home & the breakfast bar at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn Express for many years before retiring in 2012. She enjoyed cooking, baking, canning for many friends, family members & spending time with her beloved poodles Coco & Candy.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Charles (Cindy) Sanders of South Haven and Adrian (partner, Rose) Sanders of Salem, Missouri; brothers, Richard (Naomi) Pilantz of Dalton, MN and Robert Pilantz of Albany, OR; sisters, Lavonne Pratt of Elk River and Marion (Bob) Gustafson of Sartell.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffery Sanders in 1979; soul mate and best friend, Thomas Hopke in 2022; sisters, Sandra Pilantz and Caroline Evans; brothers, Ralph Lepinski and Dwain Pilantz.