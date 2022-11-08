Joyce A. Sonsteby, 78, Clearwater

July 5, 1944 - November 6, 2022

attachment-Joyce Sonsteby loading...

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silver Creek for Joyce A. Sonsteby, age 78 of Clearwater, who a passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ken Taktenhorst will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place at the Hasty Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church.

Joyce was born on July 5, 1944 in Mayer, Minnesota to Walter and Marcella (Zabel) Koepsell. She married Hughitt Sonsteby on August 25, 1962 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silver Creek. Joyce worked for Bondhus Corporation in Monticello for many years.

She enjoyed bowling, fishing, the Minnesota Twins and playing cards. Joyce especially enjoyed the time spent with family and friends.

Joyce is survived by her husband; sons, Randy (Colleen) of South Haven and Jerry Sonsteby of Clearwater; grandchildren, Matt (Karleen Baker), Zac, Brandon (Kayla), Molly, Meghan, Erika; five greatgrandchildren; siblings, Jim (Jeanne) Koepsell and Alice Klatt; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Burneal Wiemer, Marianne Sonsteby.