Joyce A. Fuchs, 76, Rockville

October 8, 1943 – July 1, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Joyce Fuchs, age 76, who died Wednesday at Sterling Park Health Care Center, Waite Park, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Please book your spot for mass at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Joyce was born in St. Cloud, MN to Norbert Sr. and Theresa (Weyer) Mick. She married Fred Fuchs on April 23, 1966 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN. Joyce was a life-long member and resident in Rockville.

She is survived by her brothers, Eugene “Mike” (Jan) of Rockville and Daniel “Pete” (Carol) of Royalton; sister-in-law, Charlotte Mick, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents, Norbert and Theresa Mick; brothers, Norbert Jr., Donald and Vernon; and sisters-in-law, Judy Mick and Dolores Mick.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joyce’s name to Rocori Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 304, Cold Spring, MN 56320 or Centra Care Hospice Program.