December 2, 1936 - January 27, 2026

Jovita “JoJo” Horstman, 89 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on January 27, 2026, at Little Falls Care Center. A rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with the funeral following thereafter on Tuesday, February 3rd, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until the hour of service at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A private family burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Jovita Josephine Horstman was born on December 2nd, 1936, to parents Hildegard (Tesch) and Harley Horstman in Long Prairie. She grew up on the family farm, where she learned the value of hard work. JoJo attended school in Long Prairie. In her youth, she enjoyed fishing, attending dances with friends, and going to parties with her family. Her family moved to Montana, where JoJo spent her formative years. Later, JoJo moved to Little Falls, where she would reside for over twenty years. In Little Falls, she began working as a nurse’s aid at the Westwind Home, where she provided care for many before retiring. After she retired, JoJo moved to Pine Grove Manor, where she lived for many years. In 2024, she moved to Little Falls Health Services, where she received exceptional care. JoJo enjoyed knitting, going on nature walks, traveling, reading, watching game shows, the news, and bird watching. She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings, never missing a game. JoJo especially enjoyed the music of Elvis Presley and even saw him perform live. Her faith was an important part of her life; she made and collected crosses and would often read scripture to strengthen her relationship with God. Left to cherish her memory are her numerous cousins. Jovita is preceded in death by her parents, Hildegard and Harley Horstman; and brother, William Horstman. The family of JoJo would like to say a special thank you to Little Falls Health Services and Retka Insurance.