Joshua P. Fiedler, 39, St. Wendel Township

July 25, 1981 - December 9, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Joshua P. Fiedler, age 39, of St. Wendel Township, who passed unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery. A public Celebration of Josh’s Life will be held at a later date.

Josh was born on July 25, 1981 to Ray and Mary (Traut) Fiedler in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Josh grew up on his family farm and was proud to be the fifth generation to live there. The farm instilled in Josh his loyalty and strong work ethic throughout his life. Josh attended St. John’s University, graduating in 2003, majoring in Political Science with minors in Theology and Gender and Women’s Studies. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Weber on August 9, 2014 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. In 2016, Liz and Josh purchased the family farm and introduced the sixth generation of their family to live there with the birth of their daughter, Vidalia on December 7, 2017. Being a father to his daughter was his crowning achievement. Josh worked for Compeer Financial as a Core Markets VP. He was a natural team leader and was proud of being able to connect with farmers and helping them meet their financial needs. He enjoyed networking with people; whether they were young or old, Josh had an ability to make them feel important and always created a lasting impression. In his spare time, Josh volunteered as a sideline reporter for GoJohnnies.com, was a high school football color commentator for WJON, and also wrote for the Minnesota Vikings. For three years, Josh organized the CD12 Classic Country Concert which was held on the family farm. Josh was also a trained Weather Spotter for the National Weather Service, served on the St. Wendel Township Board as their supervisor and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Josh enjoyed giving of his time and talents to his Church community by volunteering as an usher, lector and religious education teacher. He was a devout Catholic and enjoyed sharing his faith with others.

Josh was a loving husband and father. He was an eclectic man with many unique interests. This past summer, Liz and Josh began Sunny Mary Meadow, a roadside stand selling jelly, eggs, salsas and flowers. Through this stand, Josh was able to carry on his mother’s legacy and tradition of canning; it was through canning that he felt closest to his mother. Josh loved to host, and enjoyed having friends and family over for lavish meals and drinks. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed creating his own recipes. Josh was a consummate “tinkerer”, always looking to improve upon his recipes. This even extended into a interest that he shared with his mother: creating the perfect Bloody Mary. Josh and his mother eventually perfected their recipe, which he aptly named, “Mary’s Bloody Mary Mix”. Aside from cooking and entertaining, Josh also enjoyed collecting and sampling craft beer and adding to his potato chip collection. Josh’s acumen for sampling new beers and potato chips led him to creating his own ranking system and spreadsheet to allow him to better organize his thoughts on each new brand. Josh enjoyed traveling, mainly in support of his wife’s dream of running a race in every state. Together, they perfected their art of traveling; Liz would find a new race to participate in and Josh would locate new breweries to visit. Josh’s legacy is that he always put others before himself, especially as it related to his wife and daughter.

He is survived by the love of his life, Liz; daughter, Vidalia; father, Ray; siblings, Jan (Bill) Barthel and Amy (Dan) Kramer; grandmother, Betty Skaj; mother and father-in-law, LuAnn and JT Weber of Lake Benton, MN; brothers-in-law, Jake (Amanda), Garret (Kailey) and Matt; sisters-in-law, Maria (Cade) and Sara; his beloved dog, Merle and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Josh is preceded in death by his mother, Mary, his paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to help fulfill Josh’s lifetime goal of establishing a scholarship to assist rural students who want to attend St. John’s University.