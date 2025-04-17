Joshua Caleb Motschke, 35, Sauk Rapids

May 10, 1989 – January 30, 2025

attachment-Joshua Motschke loading...

Joshua Caleb Motschke (age 35) passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at home in rural Sauk Rapids, MN, due to consequences of the flu, natural causes, and complicated by Down Syndrome.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Life Assembly of God in St. Cloud, MN, on Saturday, May 10. Visitation at 10 AM, service at 11 AM, and luncheon to follow.

Joshua was born on May 6, 1989, to Karin (Koscielniak) and Eugene Motschke. He graduated from Foley High School and then attended WACOSA for a few years. Joshua participated in Special Olympics swimming and bowling and Miracle League softball for many years. He loved movies, saying hello to babies, Santa Claus and Christmas, the best time of the year.

Joshua was outgoing with a friendly, "Hi ya," "How are you?" He had a smile that warmed any heart. Joshua lit up a room when he walked in. He brought JOY to those around him.

Joshua will be deeply missed by his mother Karin, step-father, Don Flynn, Aunt Cheryl Motschke, and his sisters Lisa Motschke (Joshua Christman), Amanda Motschke (Casey O'Donnell), and Krista (Mitchell) Dillman and their children (Timothy, Trinity, Tiffany, Tabitha, Thomas, Titus, Tanner, Taylor, Talitha, Tucker, Teresa).

Additional surviving family members include Carl Keith Koscielniak, Lynn (Todd) Kedrowski, Sandra (Walter) Osterholt, and cousins. Joshua was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Motschke, Uncle Claude (Lisa) Motschke, Aunt Yvonne (Stephen) Larson, Aunt Sandra (Carl K) Koscielniak, and Grandparents.