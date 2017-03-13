Josephine D. Craven, 86, St. Cloud and formerly of Holyoke, MA

June 28, 1930 - March 9, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cross Catholic Church in Holyoke, Massachusetts for Josephine D. Craven, age 86 of St. Cloud and formerly of Holyoke, Massachusetts who passed on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Talahi Care Center, St. Cloud. Burial will take place at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

Josephine was born on June 28, 1930 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to William and Eugenia (Iwanowicz) Grabowski. She married Robert J. Craven on September 15, 1949 in Holyoke, Massachusetts. The couple owned and operated Donutland in Chicopee, Massachusetts for several years. She was later employed as a Travel Agent in Westfield and Springfield, Massachusetts. Josephine moved to Minnesota in November 2015 to live with her son and daughter-in-law. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Parish in St. Cloud.

Her love of travel brought her many places around the world; she enjoyed gardening and all kinds of needlework. Josephine enjoyed spending time with her family especially her great grandchildren.

Josephine is survived by her daughter, Linda (Nambiuur) Vidyashanker of Shirley, Massachusetts; and her son, George (Andrea) of Sauk Rapids; three grandchildren, Bob, Charlie and Chelsea Craven; five great grandchildren, Roger, Anya, Simon, Maria and Nel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Robert on September 1, 1979.