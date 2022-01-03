Joseph Thomas Korman, 96, Holdingford

December 29, 1924 – December 27, 2021

Joseph Thomas Korman, age 96 of Holdingford, Minnesota, died on December 27, 2021.

Joe was born December 29, 1924 in Holding Township to Anton and Margaret (Kosel) Korman. A one room schoolhouse provided his elementary education and he then graduated from Holdingford High School. He joined the Army Air Corps and was trained to be a cryptographer. He spent the remainder of his service at Westover Field, Holy Oak, MA, and later retired as a World War II veteran. Joe married the love of his life, Angeline (Angie) Binek, on April 23, 1946 at St. Columbkille Church in St. Wendel, MN. The couple purchased their farm near Elmdale in 1950, raised four children and made it their family home for many years. Joe is fondly remembered as a devoted dairy farmer who loved the land and his animals. After retiring from farming in 1983, Joe continued to be active as a school bus driver. He served 12 years on the Upsala School Board and was also a lifelong member of the Upsala American Legion. He was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church where he and Angie sang in the choir for over 50 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as polka music and dancing, playing cards, and a weekly trip to the casino.

Joe is survived by his children: Linda Langer of Rice, MN; Arlene (Tim) Heisick of Westminster, CO; Wayne (Brenda) Korman of Rice, MN; and Ron (Joyce) of Bowlus, MN; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Siblings Art of St. Cloud, MN; Lorene Krupa of Coon Rapids, MN; and Geraldine (Art) Bialka of Sauk Rapids, MN.

Joe is preceded in death by his loving wife, Angie; son-in-law, Alex Langer; parents; brothers and sisters: Robert, Walter, Claude, Alexander, Raymond, George, Isabelle Fabeck, and Marie Pierskalla.

The private family funeral can be viewed on Facebook Live (Joseph Korman) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11:00am.