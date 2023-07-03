Joseph “Romie” Wielinski, 82, Little Falls

February 11, 1941 - July 2, 2023

Joseph "Romie" Wielinski, age 82, of Little Falls, MN passed away on July 2, at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Alan Wielinski officiating.

The burial will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

A time of gathering for family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

A full notice will follow.