Joseph R. Bistodeau, 71, Zimmerman

December 12, 1949 - November 17, 2021

Joe Bistodeau, age 71 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning on November 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with family by his side.

Joseph Robert Bistodeau was born to Cyril and Rita (Goeb) Bistodeau on December 12, 1949, at Eitel Hospital in Minneapolis. He was the oldest son in a family of seven children and grew up working for both his Grandpa Alex and Uncle Adelor on their farms in Albertville. He also worked with his dad in construction, building houses and pole barns.

After graduating from Elk River High School in 1968, Joe enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country for three years. Following his time in the Navy, Joe began his career in construction where he became known for his quality workmanship and attention to detail. He was very proud of his work and took pride in all the word-of-mouth referrals he received.

Joe married his lifetime love, Julene Chouinard in 1970, and together they raised their three wonderful children, Nick, Adam, and Jen. In 1999, Joe and Julene moved to Emily to build their dream home on Ruth Lake. Joe continued his career in construction working for Nor-Son as a project manager building high-end luxury lake homes. Following an auto accident in June 2010, Joe retired early and was able to enjoy his lake home and fishing year-round before moving to Zimmerman in 2019 so he could be closer to his children and grandchildren.

Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, and hosting family and friends for his famous fish fries. He was a man of deep faith and loved his family more than anything. He was a kind and devoted husband, a loving father, and the best grandpa a kid could ask for. He will long be remembered for his big smile, unconditional love, and the giver of the greatest hugs you ever received.

Joe is survived by his wife, Julene Bistodeau of Zimmerman; children, Nick (Ann Marie) Bistodeau of Savage, Adam (Melissa) Bistodeau of Elk River, and Jen (Erik) Anderley of Crown; grandchildren, Hailey, Drew, Thomas, and Harper; his siblings, Patricia (Lance) Nygard, Ann (Earl) Kollin, Dorothy (Mike) Morse, Anthony Bistodeau, John (Marijayne) Bistodeau, and Brian (Diane) Bistodeau; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Joe will be held on Sunday, November 28 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 29 at New Life Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastors Chuck Pruett and Barry Hite will officiate. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.