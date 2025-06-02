Joseph Marvin Welna, 94, Little Falls

August 22, 1930 - May 28, 2025

Joseph Marvin Welna, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Little Falls on May 28, 2025, at the age of 94. Known to friends and family as Marv, he will be remembered for his infectious spirit, love of laughter, and the countless memories he created during his rich life. A funeral service will take place on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, where Father Patrick Hoeft will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M., allowing all who knew and loved him to pay their respects before the service. Following the ceremony, Marv will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association: 320 Nevada Street, Suite 210, Newton, MA 02460 or the American Glaucoma Society: 655 Beach Street, San Francisco, CA 94109-1342.

Marv was born on August 22, 1930, in Holdingford, MN, to Louis and Freda (Philipsek) Welna. He grew up in the Holdingford area and graduated in 1948, from Little Falls High School, where he shone not only in academics but as a tremendous athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. A highlight of his youth included trying out for the Pittsburgh Pirates—a moment that speaks to his passion for sports. In 1949, he married the love of his life, Shirley Rylander, and together they raised five wonderful children: John, Timothy, Barb, Nancy, and Julie. Marv’s career as a machinist began with the Soo Line Railroad and later transitioned to Minnesota Power and Light, where he dedicated himself as a supervisor until his retirement in 1992. Away from work, Marv embraced the great outdoors with a passion for hunting, fishing, trapping, and golfing. His family will always treasure the countless hours spent together at Trout Lake, where laughter and love filled their days from 1979 to 2019. His grandchildren fondly recall playing catch with grandpa, bike rides to the Dairy Treat, and memorable weekends at their grandparents’ home. Marv was not just a father but a compassionate and selfless mentor to his children, making each one feel uniquely special. He also found joy in competitive sports, especially golf, proudly claiming victory in the Little Falls Canadian Club League numerous times. His dedication to his community was evident through his involvement with the Knights of Columbus, the Little Falls Golf Advisory Board, and Our Lady of Lourdes Church. As we remember Marv, we celebrate a life well-lived, full of love, laughter, and many shared moments. His spirit will undoubtedly echo in the hearts of all who knew him. The family would like to thank daughter and sister, Nancy for the wonderful care she provided for her dad, The Back Seat Driver!!!

Left to cherish his memory are his children, John Welna, Barbara (Shawn) Flavin, Nancy Welna, Julie (Alan) Miller; grandchildren, Mark, Anne, Joe, Ben, Katie, Luke, Mike, Missy, Josh and Anna; great-grandchildren, Raine, Audrey, Will, Aria, Emmanuel, Logan, Crew, Finley, Alec, Ellie, Erik, Anna, Violet, Abe, Ayla, Amari and one on the way; great-great-grandchildren, Leo, Lincoln, Luca, Jovie and one on the way; daughter-in-law, (Diane) Welna and a brother, Louis (Judy) Welna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Freda (Philipsek) Welna; wife, Shirley Welna; sons, Timothy Welna, infant son and a grandson, Jack Flavin and brother, Omar Hillary Welna.