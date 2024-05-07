Joseph “Joe” Woitalla, 87, Harding

December 28, 1937 - May 6, 2024

Joseph “Joe” Woitalla, 87 year old resident of Harding, passed away at the Pierz Villa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 8 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. A Rosary will be said at 9:30 A.M. followed by visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service Thursday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.