Joseph “Joe” Kobliska, 74, Little Falls

March 26, 1950 - May 19, 2024

Joseph Kobliska, 74 year old resident of Little Falls passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday, May 19. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 30 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A prayer service will be at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home with David Spearstad. A burial will be held Friday, May 31 at 1:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veteran Cemetery. Please follow the link to view the service for Joe.

https://private.memoryshare.com/memoryshare/video/joseph-kobliska-8061220

A full notice will follow.