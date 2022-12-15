Joseph “Joe” D. Jansky, 73, Clear Lake

May 18, 1949 - December 9, 2022

Joseph “Joe” D. Jansky, age 73, passed away surrounded by family on December 9, 2022. He died after battling a long cancer illness. Despite his health issues, he always led a life of positivity and optimism. He fought hard to be with his family as long as he could.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Rev. Dennis Backer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7:00 PM Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church.

On May 18, 1949, Joe was born to Gilbert and Irene (Watts) Jansky in St. Cloud. The fifth of ten children, he grew up in the river town of Clearwater. Joe was a volunteer fire fighter along side his brothers and his father, the fire chief. His mother and sisters aided the firefighters. Joe graduated from Tech High School in 1967. He admirably served in the Marines. The majority of Joe’s work life was as a steam fitter welder at the Xcel Sherco Plant. He married his dedicated and devoted wife, Mary Lynn (Runck) on August 7, 1971. They were blessed with 51 years of marriage and two girls, Jill and Shari, and 5 grandchildren. In his younger years, Joe enjoyed playing baseball and softball. To fulfill his competitive streak, as he got older, he started playing golf which became a true passion. His claim to fame was being the first golfer to sink a hole in one at the Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. He later got a second hole in one and a double eagle. Joe loved golfing, playing cards, fishing, hunting and traveling. He always knew how to draw a crowd with his realistic elephant call and loud whistle, a man of many talents.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Wicks; and in laws, Alvin & Alpha (Rongstad) Runck, Kenny & Joan (Runck) Schultz, Ron Wicks and David Dockendorf. He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Mary Lynn; daughters, Jill (Paul) Anderson of Lino Lakes, MN and Shari (Ryan) Anderson of Hastings, MN; grandchildren, Brody, Reed, Raelyn, Isley and namesake Joey; brothers and sisters, Jim (Sharon), Jerry (Barb), John (Bev), Tom (Barbe), Patty (Gene) Miller, Eugene (Jackie), Denny (Bev), and Mary Ann (Dockendorf); brother in law, Bob (Glenda) Runck; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, including Godchildren, Liana Henkel, Amy (Jansky) Buttweiler, Adam Dockendorf, Garrett Seeley and Stacey Heaton.

A special thank you to all of Joe’s friends, coffee buddies, neighbors and family that visited and helped our family as Joe fought his illness. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.