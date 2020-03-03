Joseph J. McDonnell, 80, St. Cloud

June 18, 1939 - March 1, 2020

Joseph J. McDonnell, age 80, of St. Cloud passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joseph was born June 18, 1939 in Wheeler, MT to Joseph and Mary (Dwyer) McDonnell. He attended school in Graceville, MN and Ortonville, MN. On May 30, 1958 Joseph was married to Janice Carlson. They lived in Ortonville until 1960 then moved to St. Cloud. They lived in the Twin Cities for five years, returning to St. Cloud in 1968. Joe was employed at Plastics, Inc. in St. Paul for five years. Most of his employment years were spent working in construction. As his pastimes, Joseph enjoyed hunting, gardening, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles and baking cookies.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Janice McDonnell of St. Cloud; children, Joleen (John) Thell of Rice, Joel (Sandra) McDonnell of Downers Grove, IL; grandchildren, Janie (Jamie) Rundall, Jeremiah Thell, Justin Thell, Emma McDonnell, Evan McDonnell; great grandchildren, Ava, Zoe, River, Fiona Rundall; brothers and sisters, William (Debbie) McDonnell of KY, Richard Anderson of Ortonville, Darrell (Doris) Anderson of Glenwood, Linda (Donald) Nitz of St. Cloud, Melody (David) Steffes of Waite Park, Diane Laub of Ortonville and Douglas Anderson of Ortonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Connie Hagen, Barbara McNally, Patricia Murray, Arlene Thompson and Karen Oakes.