Joseph Graczyk, 97, Foley

March 19, 1922 - February 5, 2020

Joseph Graczyk, age 97 of Foley passed away February 5, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Knight's of Columbus Rosary will be at 7:00 PM, Sunday evening at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Joseph Ambrose Graczyk was born March 19, 1922 in Silver Lake, Minnesota to Martin and Mary Ann (Mallak) Graczyk. He graduated from St. Adalbert's Catholic School in the 8th grade with a State Exam Diploma. The school Joe attended consisted of three classrooms, a chapel, three Nuns and 93 students. Joe was united in marriage to Delores Bower on November 10, 1942 by Father Tarman at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Morrill. The couple celebrated 72 years of marriage together. He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and a Third Degree Knight's of Columbus member, Council 9261, since 1962. The couple farmed together for many years. Joe also worked as an iron worker for over 30 years. He enjoyed antique cars, especially his first 1929 Model A Coupe. He liked antiques, tractors, creating wood puzzles for his grandchildren and going to auctions. Joe was a, "Jack of trades and a master of many," according to his family and friends. Joe will be remembered for being a kind and loving man who always made time to teach others his talents.

He is survived by his children: Ronnie (Gloria), Morrill; Susie (Jim) Urbanska, Brainerd; Randy, Pupasky, MN; Mike (Karla), Howard Lake; Mary Jo (Terry) Reich, Rice; Tammy (Kevin) Krotzer, Milaca; 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Delores (2015), son, Tim (2013), infant daughter, Mary and brother, Ben and a sister, Helen Rudnitski.