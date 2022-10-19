Joseph F. Zabinski Jr., 87, St. Cloud

May 25, 1935 - October 16, 2022

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joseph (Joe) F. Zabinski Jr., 87 of St. Cloud who died peacefully Sunday in St. Cloud. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, Waite Park. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Thursday October 20, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud, and also after 9:30 AM Friday at St. Michael’s Church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be at 4 PM Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Joseph Jr. was born May 25, 1935 in St. Cloud Township to Joseph and Clothilda (Weyrens) Zabinski Sr. He served his country in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged. Joseph married Joan E. Haehn November 7, 1961 in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. He farmed all his life and together they purchased their own dairy farm in St. Cloud Township in 1961 near his father’s farm. Joe was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, Waite Park American Legion Post 428, St. Cloud VFW Post 428 and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodges. He enjoyed listening and dancing to Old Time music, fishing, deer hunting with the crew earlier in his life, collecting colorful rocks, cutting wood, stump grinding and gardening in his later years. Joe loved spending time with his family, annual family reunions and socializing with friends.

Joseph is survived by his children; Thomas (Diane) of St. Cloud, James of St. Cloud, Steven of Waite Park, Barbara (Mark) Hilgers of St. Cloud, Janice (Keith) Klaphake of Cold Spring, Katherine Kressin of St. Cloud, and Gary (Colleen) of Waite Park, 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, siblings; Jean (Ray) Weyer of St. Joseph, Robert (Nancy) Zabinski of Waite Park, and Jerome (Kathy) Zabinski of Waite Park.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan in 1990, son Andrew, sisters; infant sister Mary, Alice Supan, Donna Adolph, Carol Borman and brothers; Jimmy and John (Jack).

The family would like to extend a Special Thanks to CentraCare Hospice Staff, Cherrywood Staff, and Country Manor for their excellent care given to Joseph (Dad).