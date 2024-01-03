Joseph Edmund Furman, 91, Cold Spring

September 28, 1932 - December 30, 2023

attachment-Joseph Furman loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Joseph E. Furman, age 91, who died Saturday, at Edenbrook of St. Cloud, surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Joe was born on September 28, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Pauline (Soden) Furman. He Graduated from the University of Chicago, IL and University of DePaul with masters in Taxation Science. Joe was an enrolled agent for the IRS as a CPA specializing in tax law. He married Elizabeth Pavico on December 18, 1974 in the Phillippines and was the father of 13. Joe “Flash” Furman’s hobbies included his love of flying and swimming. He was a member of American Legion, Cold Spring, VFW, St. Cloud, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, Delta Mu Delta, Phi Beta Kappa, Last Man’s Club, Cold Spring, and St. Boniface Parish where he was a lectern.

Joe had a busy military and professional life. As a Naval Cadet he served aboard a destroyer in Korea. He also flew about 200 missions in Vietnam from 1968 – 1970. Joe’s professional life was accounting. He began working in accounting as a 19 year old and worked for Abbott Laboratories as a financial director for a number of years traveling around the world.

Joe moved to central Minnesota in 1977 from Chicago, Illinois. He helped set up the Curriculum for St. Cloud State Universities tax courses. Joe opened his accounting office in Cold Spring in 1977.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; children, Michael Furman, Nora Greene, Joey Furman, Brian Furman, Marc Furman, Christine Giddens, Joseph Richard Furman, IV, Andrew Furman, Edmund Furman, Maximillian Furman and 24 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; children, Josephine Furman, Anna Furman, Maureen Weiner and sister, Marilyn Konkowski.