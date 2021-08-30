Joseph A. “Joe” Wiehoff, 63, Sartell

March 7, 1958 - August 25, 2021

Joseph A. “Joe” Wiehoff, age 63, of Sartell, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at his home in Sartell. In accordance with Joseph’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.

Joe was born on March 7, 1958 to Richard and Joan (Jacobs) Wiehoff in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in the Sartell area and attended Sartell High School. Joe honorably served his country in the United States Army, eventually earning his GED while enlisted. Joe was a Jack of All Trades and worked for various businesses in the St. Cloud and Frazee areas. Most notably he worked for Nelson Brothers in Clearwater as a Cook and Austin Powder, working in the quarries.

Joe was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his son, Jacob. When Jacob was younger, Joe would often take him to work, sit him on his lap, and let him drive the work trucks around the yard. Later on, Joe would work together with Jacob at his business, J & J Enterprises; building sign posts, snow removal, landscaping, foreclosure home clean outs and many other jobs. Joe also enjoyed going camping, fishing and listening to Rock & Roll. He will be remembered for his good sense of humor, quick wit and excellent cooking.

He is survived by his son, Jacob (Katie Bottem) of St. Augusta; siblings, Rose Decker of Sartell; Robert (Bonnie) of St. Cloud and John (Margie) of Shorewood; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents and niece, Christina Wiehoff.