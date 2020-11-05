Joseph A. “Joe” Gebhardt, 89, Sauk Rapids, formerly of St. Cloud

April 7, 1931 - November 3, 2020

Joseph A. “Joe” Gebhardt, age 89, formerly of St. Cloud, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital from Covid19. Due to Covid19, there will be no public viewing or services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Joe was born April 7, 1931 in St. George Township to Emil & Leona (Parent) Gebhardt. He married Marge Moore on August 29, 1951 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township. The couple lived in St. Cloud most of their married life. Together, they raised their nine children and devoted their whole lives to them, instilling their profound love of family in each of them. They moved to Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids in January 2020. Joe worked at Franklin Manufacturing (Electrolux) for 46 years and was also a paint contractor for many years. Joe was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church for 64 years where he was active as an usher, parish council member and volunteered many hours painting at the church and building cedar chests each year for the Church Christmas Bazaar. Joe loved baseball and was a pitcher for the St. Stephen Amateur team until 1960. He was inducted into the Foley High School Hall of Fame in 1996. Joe loved fishing and woodworking. He built cedar chests for all his grandchildren and countless other cherished furniture pieces.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Marge of Sauk Rapids, whom he lovingly cared for when she lost her vision. Children, Joan (Dave) Schendel of St. Stephen, Jim (Lois) and Jeff (Deb) of St. Joseph, Sue (Mike) Carr, Tom (Karen), and Marybeth (Joe) Pekarna of St. Cloud, Julie (Ken) Ormsbee of Maple Grove, Jayne Faust of Plymouth, and Joe (Erin) of Elk River; 23 grandchildren who adored him, and 26 great grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Scott of Sartell, Donna (Jim) Partch of Sauk Rapids; brother, Bob (Aileen) of Sauk Rapids; sisters-in-law, Lucie Gebhardt of New Brighton, MaryJane (Bob) Kotsmith of St. Cloud, Terese Moore of Cold Spring, and Evie Moore of St. Cloud; and brother-in-law, Jim Keeley of Ramsey. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, MaryAnn Gebhardt and Maurice Keeley; brother, Richard “Dick”; and son-in-law, Steve Faust.