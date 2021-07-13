Jonathan W. Lodien, 29, Princeton

August 16, 1991 - July 10, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton for Jonathan W. Lodien, age 29 of Princeton, who passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2021. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 AM prior to the celebration at the funeral home. A lunch will be held after the service at Jeff and Tammy’s home at 1519 N 12th St., Princeton, MN, 55371.

Jonathan Wayne Lodien was born to Jeffrey and Tammy (Bailey) Lodien on August 16, 1991, in Princeton. He attended Princeton and Cambridge High Schools and went on to work as a tree trimmer for Jeff Hoheisel Tree Care Service for many years. Jon worked hard and he played hard, and he was always looking for a new adventure. He enjoyed many Mud Fests on his RZR, and would go to Howies Mud Bog dressed in different colored gorilla costumes that always made people laugh. Jon also was very handy and liked rebuilding campers, vehicles, or anything else to flip. When he was younger, he also enjoyed showing quarter horses and was sixth in the nation with his horse, Lumpy. Above all else, Jon was a free spirit who enjoyed spending time and having fun with the friends with whom he was closest. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Jon is survived by his parents, Jeff and Tammy of Princeton; daughter, Aubrey Rose; sister, Cassy (Cody) Paasch; niece, Ashtynn; and grandparents; Lois Lodien, and Bill and Judy Bailey. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Maurice Lodien.