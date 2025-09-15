October 29, 1990 – September 10, 2025

Jonathan Ray Linke, age 34, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away on September 10, 2025.

A Memorial Gathering with a time of sharing will be held at 5:30 PM on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Raised in Cottage Grove, MN, Jon was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend whose quiet strength and boundless love touched everyone he met.

Jon was everyone's favorite weirdo — the kind of person who made you feel seen, accepted, and loved no matter who you were or where you came from. He had a gift for making people smile, often without saying a word. His love was silent but powerful, expressed through thoughtful gestures and unwavering presence.

Jon proudly served as an infantryman (11B) in C. Company 1-194 of the 34th Infantry Red Bull Division of Minnesota. As a semi-mechanized soldier, he worked with Bradley Fighting Vehicles, serving as a driver and demonstrating the same dedication and quiet strength that defined his life. While serving, Jon also pursued his passion for machining, completing his education and beginning a promising career as a CNC Machinist. He was a gifted builder with untapped potential, capable of creating anything and everything with precision and care.

He found joy in the simple things: hunting on his land, cooking delicious meals for his loved ones, and immersing himself in music. But above all, Jon cherished his family. He was a devoted husband to Rachael Weis-Linke and a proud father to Ubbe Linke, Jonathan Ray Linke Jr., Mara Weis, Roma Linke, Norah Weis, Ivan Linke, and Cora Weis. Jon is survived by his father, Ronald Linke; his brother, Joel Linke; his sister, Stephanie Moore; his wife, Rachael Weis-Linke; and his seven children. His legacy lives on in the love he gave so freely and the memories he created with those closest to him.

Jon was never a man of many words, but he didn’t need them. His love was felt deeply and uniquely by everyone who knew him — a kind of love you didn’t realize you needed until it was gone. He is so loved and will be so severely missed.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.