Jon “Jack” Grosso, 80, Little Falls

August 9, 1940 - January 29, 2021

Jon "Jack" Grosso, 80, of Little Falls, died Friday, January 29 at his home. A visitation will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service on Saturday, February 6 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 6, at 11:00 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service with David Sperstad officiating. Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask if attending the visitation and services per the department of health.

Jon Francis Grosso was born on August 9, 1940 in Hibbing, MN to the late Peter and Margaret (Fiorio) Grosso. He grew up in the Pengilly/Nashwauk area where he attended and graduated from high school. Jon worked at the Mines in Northern, MN during his high school days. He enjoyed working on cars in his early years. After high school he attended Community College in Hibbing, MN. He graduated with degree in Education from Bemidji State University. Jon received his master's degree in Education from Bemidji. He married his high school sweetheart, Diane Yugovich on October 1, 1960 at the Nashwauk Lutheran Church. Jon and Diane were the Homecoming King and Queen their senior year of high school. The couple moved to Little Falls where Jon taught math in the Little Falls School district from 1962 until his retirement in 1996. He was a true outdoorsman at heart, he enjoyed hunting, smelting, trout fishing, all seasons of fishing, wild ricing, camping and spending time at the family's cabin near Pengilly, MN. After their retirement, the couple enjoyed going to auctions and collecting treasures and trinkets. Also, traveling to the state of Washington to visit family, Yellowstone Park and taking an Alaskan Cruise was enjoyment for Jon. Spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was special to Jon and would bring a smile to his face. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Little Falls where he served as an usher for many years.

He is survived by his wife Diane Grosso of Little Falls; daughters, Leeanne (Kevin Silbernick) Grosso of Little Falls, Michelle (Joe Wiczek) Parker of Little Falls; grandchildren, Samantha (Dave) Bougie, Tony (Amy) Parker, Dusty (Ashley) Parker, Courtney Grosso, Lance Wiczek, Leah Wiczek; great-grandchildren, Leo Parker, Margot Parker, Hunter Bougie, Lucas Bougie, Bray Parker, Nora Parker, Mia Grosso, Jocelyn Casey, Avery Oleson and Sophia Dye.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Margaret Grosso; son, Mark Grosso; grandson, Travis Grosso and a brother, Albert Grosso.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the charity of the donors choice in memory of Jon.