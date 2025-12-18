WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- On day three of the Jolly Trolley Food Drive, another 74 pounds of food and $340 in cash were collected.

The stop was held at Cash Wise in Waite Park on Wednesday with the help of volunteers from the Riverblades Girls Hockey team. It was the first year back at that location in over a decade.

Get our free mobile app

The Metro Bus Jolly Trolley Food Drive will make its final stop Thursday at Coborn's in Sauk Rapids from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The totals for the week so far are 8,946 pounds of food and $2,169 in cash. They make their deliveries to the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and the Promise Neighborhood on Friday.