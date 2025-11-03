July 9, 1979 – October 29, 2025

Jolene M. Amatuzio, age 46, of St. Cloud, passed away on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Service celebrating Jolene’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jolene was born on July 9, 1979 in Duluth, MN to Clifford and Rene (Golen) Glader. After Cliff’s death she was adopted by Joel Williams. She grew up in Duluth and attended Hermantown High School. Jolene went on to work as a health care secretary. She enjoyed being with family and friends, garage sales, camping, fishing, Yahtzee, and especially pranks.

Jolene is survived by her son, Austin Loney; mother, Rene Williams; step-father, Joel Williams; siblings, John Williams, JayJay (Mike) Peterson, and Jennifer (Dan Werner) Williams; nieces and nephews, Tristan, Dakota, and Emma Peterson, and Lilly Williams; grandparents, Lonnie (Nancy) Golen and Arlene Williams; aunts and Uncles; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Glader and grandfather, Tom Williams.