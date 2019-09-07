Johnnies Win Season Opener

The St. John's University football team started their 2019 season with a big road win over the University of Wisconsin-Stout 14-7.

The Blue Devils took a 7-0 lead early, maintaining it through the first half of the game. In the third, St. John's rallied. Jackson Erdman found junior running back Kenneth Udoibok late in the third to tie the game 7-7.

Roughly two minutes later, Erdman threw his second touchdown pass of the day: a 46-yard bomb to sophomore running back Henry Trost.

In the fourth quarter, the Johnnies attempted to extend their lead with a field goal, but it was blocked by UW-Stout.

The Johnnies improve to 1-0 and will return to Collegeville on September 21st for their home opener against Gustavus Adolphus College.