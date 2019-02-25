Johnnies Open NCAAs Against Northwestern

The 23-4 10th ranked St. John's basketball team will open play in the NCAA Division III tournament at home this weekend against Northwestern College of St. Paul. Northwestern is the winner of the UMAC championship and is 21-6. The St. John's/Northwestern winner will play the Wisconsin-Oshkosh (23-3)/Lake Forest (18-9) winner in Collegeville.

The Johnnies won a barn-burner Saturday over Augsburg 82-79 at Sexton Arena in Collegeville to capture the MIAC tournament championship. St. Thomas made it in the tournament and will play UW-La Crosse in the first round. St. John's is 1-1 against St. Thomas this season and beat UW-La Crosse 84-79 November 20. Nebraska-Wesleyan is the defending Division III champ and is back in the field.

St. John's will host Northwestern Friday, the game time has not yet been announced.