John T. Claude, 49, Rice

December 17, 1975 - December 25, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud for John Claude, age 49, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Brian Gobar will officiate and burial will be at Langola cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to service at the church in St. Cloud.

John Claude was born December 17, 1975 to John “Fred” and Linda (Hall) Claude. He married the love of his life, Amy Kull on May 22, 2004 at Love of Christ Church in St. Cloud. John spent the majority of his life in the Rice area, where he became deeply connected to the community. A skilled electrician for 25 years, John spent the last decade of his career with Design Electric. Outside of work, he was an avid fan of the Vikings, enjoyed golfing, and cherished walking with his wife and his beloved dog Cleo by his side. John took great pride in caring for his lawn, relaxing at the cabin, fishing from the boat, spending time on the river, sandbar fun and gathering around bonfires with friends and family. Known for his hard work, kindness, and sense of humor, John had a remarkable ability to light up any room. Above all, he loved being a father to Jaelyn and Evan. His love for his family was immeasurable, and his presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his wife, Amy Claude of Rice; daughter, Jaelyn of Rice and her boyfriend Landon Mackcow of Baxter; son, Evan Claude of Rice; parents, John “Fred” and Linda Claude of St. Cloud; father and mother in law, Lionel and Debra Kull of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Tina Molitor of Baxter and Tammy (Luther) Berryhill of St. Cloud; brother in law, Shawn (Lynell Johnson) Kull of Rice and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by brother, Jeremy; sister, Laurie Larsen; grandparents, John and Agnes Claude, Norman and Helen Hall.