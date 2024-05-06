John Poppen, 21, Royalton

March 7, 2003 - May 1, 2024

attachment-John Poppen loading...

John Poppen, 21 year old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away as the result of an ATV Accident. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday, all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A private family burial will be held.

Please follow the link to view the life stream. https://private.memoryshare.com/memoryshare/video/john-poppen-8061694