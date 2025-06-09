John O. Swanson, 92, St. Cloud

May 17, 1933 - June 5, 2025

Family will be having private services for John O. Swanson who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday.

John was born on May 17, 1933 in Clara City to John and Olive (Weiland) Swanson. John proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He first worked as a Police Officer for eight years and then went to work as a mail carrier for USPS for 30+ years. John enjoyed playing bingo, shaking dice, hunting, fishing, collecting coins and model cars. He also took pride in his 1954 Ford that he restored himself.

John is survived by his children, Lonna Ortloffe of Sauk Rapids, Jon Swanson of Hutchinson, Melanie (Howard) Klug of Williston, ND, and Eric Swanson of Litchfield; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilmette in 2023; and brothers, Harold, Adrian, and Ervin.