John N. Olinger, 94, St. Cloud

April 4, 1927 – August 12, 2021

John N. Olinger, age 94 of St. Cloud, died Thursday, August 12, 2021.

John graduated from North Manchester High School in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1946, was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1947, and joined the Air Force. He then went on to graduate from Northwestern Medical School in Chicago.

John married his lifetime love Lois (Sylvester) on February 23, 1952, in Detroit. Two days later he was sent (by the Air Force) to serve two years in Japan during the Korean conflict, interrupting his residency. John did his OB/GYN internship at Harper Hospital in Detroit, MI and a three-year residency at Florence Crittenton Hospital in Detroit, which again was interrupted by the Korean conflict. In 1956, he accepted a position, partnering with Louis A. Loes, and together they formed the Women’s and Children’s Medical Clinic (now CentraCare). He and his wife Lois were married 69 years and enjoyed traveling the world together. For 51 consecutive years, they traveled to Puerto Vallarta Mexico, each Winter. John enjoyed Lois’ cooking, photography, playing cards with friends, hunting, fishing and golfing, to name a few.

He is survived by his wife Lois, sons Steven (Anne), Michael, Thomas (Max), Timothy (Brenda), Christopher (Darla) and Susan (Tony Lussenhop, M.D.)

His grandchildren include Neil Olinger (Kelly), Eric Olinger, Angela Olinger (Tony), Tasha Olinger, Baylee Eichoff, Britta Olinger, Warren Olinger, Dr. Emily Olinger, Madalyn Olinger, Dr. Lauren Lussenhop (Eric), Carolyn Lussenhop (Cameron), Jack Lussenhop and Georgia Lussenhop. His great grandchildren include Isla, Silas and Monty. John is also survived by his American Foreign Studies family, Benny Elmi and wife Ellence, and son their James.

We wish to thank the caring and compassionate staff at the St Cloud Hospital during his brief and final stay.

A celebration of life memorial will be held on October 18th, at 11:00 AM, at St. John’s Abbey Church (main), with a reception to follow. John will be interned at St John’s Parish Cemetery in a private, family only, ceremony prior to the memorial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Cathedral High School, St. John’s Scholarship Fund or donor’s choice.