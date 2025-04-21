John May, 61, Hackensack and formerly St. Cloud

November 7, 1963 - April 20, 2025

John May, 61, died peacefully with friends and family by his side on April 20, 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer.

John will forever be remembered as a gregarious personality that enjoyed anything outdoors. John was happiest when setting the hook on a large walleye, placing crosshairs on a trophy buck, swinging a .12 gauge at a flushing ringneck or spearing a fat northern pike.

John operated Central MN Excavators for 25 years and everyone will tell you the equipment controls were like an extension of his hand.

In 2023, John moved to Ten Mile Lake in Hackensack, MN returning to the special area with deep family roots. He worked for Hubbard County where his many years of construction experience were a valuable asset.

John is survived by his sisters, Judy (Lumpy) Zanoth and Cheryl (Jim) Jernberg, brother Kelly May and Sister-in-Law Nancy May. He was preceded in death by his parents’ Leroy and Doreen May, brothers Tom and Kenneth May and Sister-in-Law Kelly (Koerner) May.

John had many friends and loved them all. A special thanks go out to Dennis Ruehle, Ray Hanisch, Peggy McStott and the entire Albers Family.

A celebration of life will be hosted at the St. Augusta Legion on May 18th from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M.

Memorials will be donated to Quiet Oaks Hospice House where he received the best care available.