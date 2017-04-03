John L. Thorson, 78, Waite Park

January 7, 1939 - April 1, 2017

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for John L. Thorson, age 78 of Waite Park who passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Steven Timm will officiate. Interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Clearwater at a later date.

Family and friends may call after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church in Clearwater.

John was born January 7, 1939 in Madelia, Minnesota to Leonard and Clara (Mennenga) Thorson. John served his country in the United States Army and Army Reserve. He married Marlys V. Bode on July 6, 1957 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Courtland. John was employed as an Auto Parts Technician for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for 29 years retiring in 2001. He was an active member of Rejoice Lutheran Church.

John was a loving husband, dad and grandpa. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially going to his grandchildren’s special events. He was active in his church volunteering as an usher, communion server and money counter. John enjoyed going to flea markets, antiques, the casino and Menards.

John is survived by his children, Mark (Gail) of Sartell, Cindy (David) Kirchoff of Clear Lake and Ann (Mitch) Czech of Gilman; grandchildren, Jacob and Kyle Thorson, Amanda and Amber Kirchoff, Kalley and Tyler Czech; and brother, Robert of Eagle Bend, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys on May 22, 2016; his parents; brothers, Orland and Dean; and sister, Patsy Bode.

A special thank you to Centra Care Home Healthcare and Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care.