John L. Kidd, 69, St. Cloud

May 10, 1953 - February 23, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John Kidd, age 69 of St. Cloud who passed away on February 23, 2023 at Edenbrook Care Center, with his wife Linda by his side. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate. Lunch to follow the service. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service at church. Parish Prayers will be at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

John was born May 10, 1953 in Aitkin to Lyle and Rasma Kidd. He was a part of the first graduating class from Apollo High School in 1971. John attended St. Cloud State University where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in psychology. John proudly served his country in the Air Force. He worked for the VA Health Care System where he met the love of his life Linda. He also worked at Aria Communications as a telemarketer. John married Linda at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud on May 27, 1978. Together they raised a family of two daughters, Theresa and Sarah, and a son, Jason.

John enjoyed fishing, playing cards, frisbee golf, eating good food with his family, watching movies, the Vikings, and the Twins. John will be remembered for his outgoing personality; he loved people and always made sure to remember their names. John was a bright light in so many people’s life and he will be dearly missed.

John is survived by his loving wife Linda of 45 years; children, Theresa (Andrew) Case of Spring Lake Park, Jason (Jen Thompson) Kidd of St. Cloud, and Sarah (Brandon Laub) Kidd of Dickinson, TX; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; siblings, David (Linda Clausen) Kidd of Paynesville, Linda Duneman of St. Cloud, and Michael Kidd of NM.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Steve Duneman.

Our family would like to thank Edenbrook Care Center and Centacare in keeping John comfortable during his stay.