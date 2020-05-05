John Juetten, 93, Hillman

February 3, 1927 - May 2, 2020

John Juetten, age 93 of Hillman passed away May 2, 2020 at Riverside Assisted Living in Royalton with his family at his side. A visitation, limited to 10 persons at a time, will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Grave Side Services will be 1:30 PM, also on Saturday at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Cemetery in Brennyville. Military Honors provided by the Hillman American Legion. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

John Nicholas Juetten was born February 3, 1927 near Brennyville, Minnesota to Mathew and Mary (Voltin) Juetten. He attended school district 96A and graduated from Milaca High School and entered in to the US Navy and served honorably from 1945 to 1946 as an Electricians Mate, 3C on the USS YP 646 Naval Ship. After his discharge, John worked for Minneapolis Moline. He married Ann Skajewski on October 18, 1948 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The couple lived in Crystal before moving to a farm near Gotvald's. John worked for Stanley Studenski and Les Lund Construction companies and built many barns and buildings in the area. He built the First National Bank of Milaca and St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman. He also worked for Loeffel Engstrand as a supervisor and worked on projects such as; Benton Co. Human Service building; St. Cloud Hospital; Sartell paper mill; Seeco plant in Becker; St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Reformatory. John also worked for Kasella Concrete. He was a life member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church where he was a Mass Server; Knight's of Columbus, Hillman-Onamia Council, 7539 and the Hillman American Legion, Post 602. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, horseshoe tournaments, playing cards and shaking dice. After his retirement, John never missed a morning at Gotvald's Corner for a cup of coffee and a game of cribbage.

He is survived by his children: Robert (Kathy), Gilman; Joan Mazacek, Foley; Gerald (Janice), Sauk Rapids; Barbara (Dick) Jedlicki, Milaca; Julieann (Alan) Schmidtbauer, Hillman and Judith (Ted) Boettcher of Foley as well as 25 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne; sister-in-law, Harriet and Betty and brother-in-law, Willie and Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Ann on December 15, 2009; son, Tom and son-in-law, Fred Mazacek and brothers and sisters: Al, George, Liz, Loretta, Hildegard and in-laws: Irene, Tony, Ed, Andy and Lloyd. The family wishes to thank the staff at Riverside Assisted Living for all the care and compassion they showed John during his stay there.