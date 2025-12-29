ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A longtime St. Cloud resident has announced his plan to run for a State House seat. John Jose is running as a Republican to be the next Representative in House District 14A. That is the seat currently held by Representative Bernie Perryman, who has announced she will be running for State Senate.

In a news release, Jose says he served a total of eight years in the United States Navy/Navy Reserve. He relocated to St. Cloud in 1991 to join Antioch/Creative Memories. Jose became an ordained minister in 2001 and has been involved at Joy Christian Center for 30 years and on staff for 24 years.

Jose says he will be seeking the endorsement first from the Senate District 14 Minnesota GOP, who will be holding a caucus on February 3rd, and then the endorsing convention here in St. Cloud on February 21St.