John “Jack” Biermaier, 91, Cushing

May 15, 1933 - February 11, 2025

John "Jack" Biermaier, a beloved resident of Cushing, MN, passed away peacefully at his home on February 11, 2025, at the age of 91. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to family, his service to his country, and his joyful spirit. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Jack’s honor on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, where friends and family will gather to celebrate his life and memory. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, with additional visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, with military honors conducted by the Randall VFW.

Born on May 15, 1933, in Long Prairie, MN, to the late Rudolph "Rudy" and Emma (John) Biermaier, Jack grew up in Browerville, where he developed a strong work ethic and a love for the outdoors. After graduating from Browerville High School in 1951, he served honorably in the United States Navy until 1956. Jack married Doris Schroeder at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clarissa and together they raised their four sons near Cushing, MN, building a life filled with love, laughter, and hard work. Jack had a varied career, working for C&L Nelson Black Topping, serving as a salesman for Grizzly Pole Barns, and dedicating 30 years to Hennepin Paper Company as an engineer in Little Falls. Even after retiring at 62, he continued to nurture beef cattle on their farm, demonstrating his lifelong commitment to agriculture and family. An avid outdoorsman, Jack enjoyed deer and duck hunting, fishing, and polka dancing with Doris. He was known affectionately as “Boss Hog” among the Lucky Liquor Pigs at Wee Fest and was an active member of the NRA, the Randall VFW, and St. James Catholic Church.

Jack will be lovingly remembered by his sons: Timothy (Laura) Biermaier of Cushing, MN and their children, Tracy (Cory), Nick (LaSandra), Brittney, and Bridget, great-grandchildren Brayden, Carter, Micah, Nathaniel, Riley, Isaac, Daxton, and Breya; Mark (Denise) Biermaier of Little Falls, MN and their children Bailey (Matt), Jacob, Dustin B, Dustin T (Kayla), Jenna (Tom), Taylor, and Trenton, great-grandchildren Skyler, Colton, and Braelyn; Duane (Pamela) Biermaier of Cushing, MN and their children Trista (Matt), Angela (Doug), Troy (Kayla), and Leah (Cody), great-grandchildren Brooke, Caleb, Collin, Cole, Mac, Lindsey, Cash, Brody, Vanna, Aubrey, Corbett, Jack, and Knox; siblings, Jim (Shirley) Biermaier of Hastings, Janice Gonsior of Fridley, Bob (Marge) Biermaier of Coon Rapids, Delores (Larry) Irsfeld of Hugo, Ted (Evie) Biermaier of Wyoming, Joyce (Richard) LaVoie of Long Prairie and Virginia (Greg) Zilka of Little Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Biermaier on October 31, 2024; son, Dylan Biermaier; siblings, Jerry and Rosie.