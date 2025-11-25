August 30, 1928 - November 20, 2025

John Henry Reding, 97, of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 20, 2025. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Waite Park.

John was born on August 30, 1928 to John and Lavina (Litzinger) Reding in Waite Park. In his early years he attended St. Joseph Catholic School and then attended Tech High. On November 29, 1948, he married the love of his life, Leona Christen, they were married for 77 years. The couple has resided in St. Cloud since 1958. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad and then joined the United States Navy; after being honorably discharged, he rejoined the railroad company as a crane operator, eventually retiring. He was a member of the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees. John was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a sportsman, playing softball, bowling, golf, and watching sports. Most importantly, he was a family man, and enjoyed his time with his 10 daughters, and eventually his grandchildren. John will be remembered as being dependable, caring, honest, strong-willed, and loyal.

His memory is carried on by his wife, Leona Reding; daughters, Jackie (Robert) Endersbe, Lynn (Richard) Wilcox, Peggy (Harry) Beckers, Jean (Duane) Korte, Joy Bliss, Ruth Reding, Nancy (John) Hall, Lisa Zilkoski, and Amy (Jarrett) Hickman; son-in-law, Rick Savage; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his parents, John and Lavina Reding; daughter, Diane Savage; brother, Robert Reding; and son-in-law, Bill Bliss.