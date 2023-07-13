John Henry Nett, 86, Albany

December 15, 1936 - July 5, 2023

attachment-John Nett loading...

Our old coach blew his whistle for the last time. Johnny Nett, age 86 of Albany, passed away on July 5, 2023, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

At John’s request, the family held a private burial and prayer service at Seven Dolors Parish Cemetery with Father Julius Beckermann officiating. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany, MN.

John was born December 15, 1936, to Jerome Nett and Hildegard (Schwinghammer) Nett in Albany, MN. He graduated from Albany High School in 1954 where he excelled in academics, basketball, and baseball. In the fall of 1954, he went to St. John’s University for one semester before interrupting his studies to enroll into the US Army. He served his country for three years earning a good conduct medal as well as expert pistol status before returning to St John’s to complete his education, graduating in 1961.

He married Sharon Berns on September 3, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Melrose, MN. He began his teaching career at St. Mary’s Catholic in Melrose, MN in 1961. He then moved to Belgrade, MN where he was a teacher and coach from 1962-1966 before returning to his hometown of Albany to teach and coach from 1966 until his retirement in 1997. He was the head baseball coach in Albany from 1967-1975 where his teams compiled a 92-48 record highlighted by the 1970 team winning a state championship in an era where there was only one class for all of Minnesota. He was head basketball coach in Belgrade from 1962-1966 with his teams posting a record of 48-32. He was head basketball coach in Albany from 1966-1984 where his teams went 258-147 capturing 10 district championships and two region championships.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law (Henry and Vi Berns), his wife Sharon (1990), and his brother Don (2019).

He is survived by his three sons, Paul, Mick, Dave (Gail), two grandchildren (Brooke, Marcus), and siblings, Louise, Mary, Joseph, and Robert.