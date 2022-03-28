John Earl Mueller, 67, St. Cloud

May 19, 1954 - March 26, 2022

Private family grave side services will take place at a later date at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for John Mueller, 67 of St. Cloud who died Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his home in St. Cloud.

John was born May 19, 1954 in St. Cloud to Earl & Ardelle (Strack) Mueller. He grew up in St. Cloud and attended St. Peter’s Catholic school and graduated from Apollo High School and Mankato State University.

He is survived by his sisters, Linda (Barry Elert) Sand of St. Joseph; Kathy (Tom) Graham of Cold Spring; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.