John E. Brunsberg, 72, Cold Spring

November 22, 1949 – March 18, 2022

John Erwin Brunsberg, age 72, Cold Spring, MN, died Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by his family, at his home in Cold Spring, MN.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM with a service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Palmers Lake View Cemetery, Two Harbors, MN.

John was born November 22, 1949 in Crookston, MN to Ervin L. and Doris V. (Mortensen) Brunsberg. He married Mary Jo Madsen in 1969. They later divorced. John was united in marriage to Darlene Laitinen on January 1, 2003 in St. Cloud, MN.

John worked as a maintenance engineer at St. Cloud State University for 26 years retiring in 2017. After his retirement John worked part-time for multiple businesses doing maintenance. John enjoyed wood working, model cars, motorcycles, was an automobile enthusiast and jack of all trades. There was the right way, the wrong way, and John’s way.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Brunsberg of Cold Spring, MN; daughters, Melinda Ann (Randy) Bauer of Denver, NC; Jess (Brian) Lahr of St. Cloud, MN; and bonus son Travis Schaefer of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Jim Brunsberg of St. Cloud, MN; Mark Brunsberg of Chanhassen, MN; Steve Brunsberg of Forest Lake, MN; Mary Jo Sandberg of Beaverton, OR; and bonus brother Gerry Hennek of Bowlus, MN; six grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Home Care and Hospice.