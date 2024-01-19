John E. Bjurman, 81, Princeton

April 17, 1942 - January 18, 2024

John E. Bjurman, age 81 of Princeton, MN, passed away on January 18, 2024, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Father Bill Vos will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.

John Eric was born to Eric and Josephine (Horvat) Bjurman on April 17, 1942, in Kansas City, KS. He graduated from Kenosha-Bradford High School in 1960, attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and graduated from St. Cloud State University. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. John married Nancy Dorene Holter on December 27, 1969, in Minneapolis. He was a teacher at Roosevelt High School in Chicago and then in the Elk River School District, both in Elk River and Zimmerman, where he also was a coach for football, basketball, and baseball. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and watching his kids’ and grandkids’ activities and sporting events. He was a member of the American Legion Post 216 in Princeton.

John is survived by his children, Eric (Patti) Bjurman of Zimmerman and Kari (Chris) Paulson of Princeton; granddaughters, Julia and Lauren Bjurman, Josephine Bjurman-Mayes, Laney and Lacey Paulson, and Jordan (James) Koehn; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Waylon, Jackson, and Juliana; sister, JoAnn (George) Omohundro of Fredericksburg, VA; brothers, Jim (Janine) Bjurman of Kenosha, WI and Jerry (Ann) Bjurman of Chicago, IL; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife of 51 years, Nancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to his family who will donate to his favorite charities.