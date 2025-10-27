January 11, 1945 - October 20, 2025

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held Monday, October 27, 2025 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for John Dvorak, 80, who passed away on October 20, 2025. Burial will follow at a later date. A second visitation will be held at the Elks Club at 115 15th Avenue West Alexandria MN on Monday, November 10, 2025 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM.

John was born January 11, 1945 to Lawrence and Vivianna (Hartneck) Dvorak in Jackson, MN. John’s passions were baseball where he played for the Cold Spring Springers, Football, and most of all fishing, playing cards and visiting with his friends.

He is survived by his children Pam (Mark) Heinen, Tina Solomonson (Bill), Amber Hotzler (Darin), Amy (Jonathan) Palmer; grandchildren Brandon, Jayden, Amiyah, and Benjamin Heinen, Elijah Miller and Emma, Hunter Hotzler.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Vivianna; sister Kitty Gossen; brothers Thomas and Joseph and son Lawrence.