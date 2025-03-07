John D. Schaefer, 81, Sartell

February 1, 1944 - March 6, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for John D. Schaefer, age 81, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral in Sauk Rapids.

John was born February 1, 1944 in St. Cloud to Alex and Jennie (Staneart) Schaefer. He lived in the Sartell area most of his life and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. John married Karen McDougle on April 11, 1970 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was the bartender at the Municipal Liquor Store in Sauk Rapids and also worked in the city maintenance department for over 30 years, retiring in 1995. John liked watching dirt races, NASCAR, fishing and collecting pop cans. He was a strong willed and determined, German who also, led a simple and humble life. He liked to spend time with his dogs, Roscoe and Chester who were his constant companions. John loved spending time with family and friends, especially his friend, Dick.

John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen of Sartell; children, Corey of St. Cloud, Jason (Ramona) of St. Cloud, Shawn (Kristin) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Joshua, Alex and Mackenzie; siblings, Alex (Lynda) of Sauk Rapids, Farron (Cindy) of St. Cloud, Delbert of Dawson and LouAnne (Michael) Simon of St. Joseph.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jerome and an infant sister, Mary.