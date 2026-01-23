September 12, 1952 - January 20, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for John Campbell, 73 of St. Cloud who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at his place of business, Derby Four Wheel Drive in Sauk Rapids. Pastor Nevin Nolder will preside over the funeral service. Entombment will be in the Campbell Family Mausoleum at the top of North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud so named as North Star Granite was the Campbell Family granite business. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Wednesday and 1 hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

John was born September 12, 1952, in St. Cloud to Frederick & Ruth (Omacht) Campbell. As a lifelong resident of the St. Cloud area, he began his love of work by working at his first official job at age 12 working at the Cable Truck Stop. He shared his youth with Doris Schlagheck, whom he married on June 23, 1973. He was a Plymouth Trouble Shooter in high school and very fittingly went to work for Pickard Motor Company after high school and later Champion Auto. He then worked for Crown Auto. He became one of the youngest and extremely successful store managers for Crown Auto. While John was at Crown Auto, he earned a degree at SCSU in Industrial Education and enjoyed the opportunity to teach for a short while at the St. Cloud Area Vocational Technical Institute. He also enjoyed his time teaching General Automotive Service for Adult Education. He later worked for a year for Automotive Parts Headquarters and then became an area manager for Big Bear. In the 70’s his high school friend, Mike Nahan, started Derby 4 Wheel Drive. John later became his business partner, and they operated nights and weekends behind Central TV in Sauk Rapids. He later bought out Mike’s interest in the business and eventually left Big Bear to go full time with the business which was relocated behind the Dairy Queen in Sauk Rapids. He later married Lois Carlson on August 28, 1994. Lois was his faithful partner in life and in business. They later moved their business out to Highway 23 where they operate the business still today along with their children. John (along with his family) has been a vital Business Associate Member of the Minnesota 4 Wheel Drive Association since its beginning; he was on the SCTCC Automotive Advisory Council for last several years. He was a strong-willed, hard-working guy who loved to spend his leisure time 4 wheeling, jet-skiing, snowmobiling, water skiing with his grandsons, and writing to-do lists. He loved watching the Chuck Norris “Walker Texas Ranger” re-runs on TV and listening to “Stereo 98”. He loved to work and he truly enjoyed helping his customers and refused to retire. John was a talker and would always spend a lot of time visiting with all his customers in the shop. He was our walking Rolodex. He made a huge impact on so many people throughout his life. Most importantly, John loved his wife, children and grandchildren. They were his constant companions.

He is survived by his wife Lois, children, John Thomas (Carrie), Lucas Mackenzie, Jordin Lyn aka “Blondie”, sister, June and two grandsons, Maddox Hayes and Jameson Rhys.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joel.