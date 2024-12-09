John C. Wendt, 85, St. Cloud

July 27, 1939 - December 7, 2024

Funeral services will be 11:00AM Friday December 13, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for John Charles Wendt who passed away in his home on December 7th, after his close friends and family were able to say their good-byes. He was able to go hunting one last time, one of the things he loved most, less than six days before God called him home. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and entombment will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-8 on Thursday and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

John was born in Chicago, Illinois to Raymond Arthur Wendt and Nettie Ann Wendt (Goldsworthy) on July 27th, 1939. John was one of 5 siblings. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp 1956-1959. He married Elaine (Toni) Beumer on June 6, 1959 in Libertyville, IL. Toni passed away in 1991. He married Donna Helterbridle in Alaska the summer of 2004. Donna passed away in 2022.

In 1955 he met his longest friend, Ed Kroc. They came up with a plan to steal the Nuns’ stationary to lie about Ed’s age so they could go into the Marine Corp together on “the buddy system.” They were in line together when they arrived at basic training and never saw each other again until after discharge. He was stationed at Great Lakes Navy base when he met the “love of his life” Toni. It was John’s job to go get those that went AWOL and Toni took care of all the paperwork for the process. Later he ran the rifle range (teaching swabbies how to shoot) and one night he was going to be late for a date with Toni when he mistakenly took a few rounds back to the barracks and put them in his foot locker. This got him into a lot of trouble costing him a stripe. After discharge, John and Toni managed a four-level apartment flat in Chicago. Among the many duties, it also included keeping the coal burning to heat the building. This was a good paying job but, Toni wanted to move home. They moved to Waite Park in 1963. John then worked for the Village of Waite Park during the day and a policeman at night. John didn’t care for being a cop because it required giving his friends tickets. In fact, he often just brought them home after pulling them over drunk, instead of arresting him. One of his jobs for the Village was to climb the water tower to look for tornadoes.

In 1965 Wendt Tree Shrub and Lawn care was started after he was paid more for trimming two trees than a whole weeks pay at Vision Ease. Company name changed to Wendt & Sons Tree Service and Lawn Care in 1977. John made most of the things he needed for the business. The shop was built with lumber that he sawed himself and many of the trucks were built from the frame up. He removed one of the oldest trees in St. Cloud, losing count at 442, putting him on the front page of the St. Cloud Times. John and the boys removed a Cottonwood at the Hospital that was 14 feet across and 120 feet high. He was nicknamed the “tree Doctor.” There were times he would refuse to take down a tree if there was nothing wrong with it. After retirement John plowed snow for a few years, (his record was 44 hours!) and until this spring, he kept the chain saw blades sharp.

Some of John’s best memories were spent on his four-wheeler up at the shack deer hunting or at the Annual Ice Water Run. During deer hunting, fresh tenderloins were always cooking for lunch at deer boulevard on John’s hand made grill that swung out over the fire so it was easier to flip them. John “fixed up” a school bus nicknamed the “Rusty Pelican” that was used for hunting and the annual trip to Max Gilberts place in Hackensack every 4th of July. There was nothing that John couldn’t do, fix, or make. He was a proud Marine and was grateful for the friends and family in his life. He loved us with all of his heart and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Russel of Waite Park; Steven (Mandy) of Kimball; Jeffrey of St Cloud; Timothy (Wendy) of Grand Forks, ND; Jennifer (Chuck) Niedzielski of Annandale; grandchildren, Adam (Katie), Leslie, Ellie (Cody), Hannah (Jake Pesch), Alyssa Blomquist, Mike (Megan) Flaherty, Clinton (Ann), Riley, Brooke, Carter, great grandchildren, Lilah, Waylon, Landyn, Liam, Brett, Tiana, Harlow, Willow, Vail, Tiffany, Calvin, Reece, and Reid.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wives, siblings, Bill, Mick, Sally Krok, and Susie Clark.