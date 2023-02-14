John C. Tschumperlin, 81, Richmond

March 23, 1941 - February 14, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for John C. Tschumperlin, age 81, who died February 14, 2023, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Monday in the church gathering space.

John was born March 23, 1941, in Eden Valley, MN to Clarence and Mary (DeMorrett) Tschumperlin. He married Hilde Kemper May 4, 1963, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. John served in the US Army and Reserves.

John worked in water and sewer construction for Northdale Construction and later for Latour Construction. He retired in 2003 and cut lawn for River Oaks Golf Course for 15 years. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Munson Township Board, Catholic United Financial, MN Darkhouse and Angling Association.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, trips to the casino, watching the MN Vikings, and spending time with his family and friends from Haffleys Bar.

He is survived by his wife, Hilde; children, Troy, Kelly (Don) Willenbring, Kent, Terry; siblings, Marie Schloeder, Hank (Mary) Tschumperlin; in-laws, Donna Tschumperlin, Pat Backes, Kiddo Mackedanz, Elaine Place, Diane (Donnie) Brinkman Jan (Denny) Hennen, Joanni (Jerry) Tippelt, Cliff (Mary) Kemper, John (Deb) Kemper, Mary (Ron) Kron, Ruth Filburn; grandchildren, Matt (Jena) Willenbring, Mandy (Tim) Dudding, Tanner, Sawyer, Samuel; great-grandchildren, Myles and Noah Willenbring, Asher and Cora Dudding.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kim Tschumperlin; siblings, Arlene Woods, Jerry Tschumperlin; in-laws, Floyd Woods, Earl Backes, Dan Mackedanz, Norb Rausch.