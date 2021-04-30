John Allen Roiger, 68, Zimmerman

December 20, 1952 - April 25, 2021

John Allen Roiger, age 68 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on April 25, 2021. A private family graveside service will be on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bellwood Cemetery in Zimmerman.

John was born to Robert and June (Potter) Roiger on December 20, 1952, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Hopkins High School in 1971 and went on to become a graphic designer for most of his career. John was a man with a big and generous heart and a helping nature, and he cared for his family dearly. At family gatherings he was a great cook and made amazing turkey dinners, ribs, roasts, and more. He also enjoyed keeping his house like a greenhouse as he had the “magic touch” with plants and flowers. John was a thoughtful neighbor to his community and will be remembered as a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

John is survived by his sisters, Nancy Wilson of West Des Moines, IA and Jean (Darryl) Schumann of Webster, WI; nephews and nieces, Jake Didier, Allison (Peter) Walsh, Christy (Jim) Prunty, and Rob (Meagnon) Wilson; great-nephews, Luke Comstock, Tyler Comstock, Keir Wilson, Wes Dean, and Miles Walsh; and great-niece, Naomi Walsh. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.