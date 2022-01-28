John Alfred Bromenschenkel, 82, Sauk Rapids

June 15, 1939 - January 26, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the near future at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN for John Alfred Bromenschenkel age 82. He died on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Ridgeview Place in Sauk Rapids, MN. The Reverend Ronald Weyrens will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell.

John was born on June 15, 1939, in St. Cloud, MN the son of John M. and Mary (Heinen) Bromenschenkel. He attended Holy Angels School and later Cathedral High School graduating in 1957. He was united in marriage to Kathreen Anderson on February 6, 1960 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Eight children were born to this union. They then moved his parents farm in Sartell, where he dairy farmed until 2001 when they retired. They continued to live there until 2019, and have since lived in the St. Cloud area.

He liked to work on old tractors, read and travel in his spare time. Throughout his life enjoyed roller skating, from his youth days all the way to is elderly years. John enjoyed his grandchildren and attending their events. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell and Knights of Columbus Council # 12822 of Waite Park, MN.

He is survived by; his wife of 62 years, Kathreen of St. Cloud; eight children, Lynette Amold of Donna, TX, Michael D. Bromenschenkel (Kari Tibbetts) Sartell, MN, Mark (Denise) Bromenschenkel of St. Augusta, MN, Lori Schwichtenberg of St. Cloud, MN, Lisa Bromenschenkel of Rice, MN, LeAnn (George) Platz of Holdingford, MN, Marty Bromenschenkel (Erin Kayser) of St. Stephen, MN and Nicholas Bromenschenkel (Melissa Felling) of Sauk Rapids, MN; 27 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.