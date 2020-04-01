Johanna Pierskalla, 107, St. Cloud

April 13, 1912 - March 28, 2020

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the safety of the general public, services will be held privately for Johanna Pierskalla age 107 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Interment will take place at St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery, St. Wendel.

Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Johanna was born April 13, 1912 in Brockway Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to John and Ida (Opatz) Schatza. She married Harry Pierskalla in 1934 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. She lived in St. Wendel all of her married life and moved to St. Cloud after Harry passed away in 1968. Johanna was a homemaker and after raising her children she was employed by Fingerhut for eight years. She was a member of St. Peter’s Parish and the Christian Women.

Johanna is survived by her children, Edwin (Beverly) of St. Cloud, Allan (Sharon) of Brooklyn Center, Doreen (Edwin) Burditt of Waseca, Adrian (Marie) of St. Cloud and Glenn (Anne) of Edina; and many grandchildren; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; infant daughter, Jeanette; son, Marcellus and his wife Laura; and brothers, Joe, John and Leo.

Johanna’s family would like to thank the staff of Sterling Park Health Care Center and CentraCare Hospice.